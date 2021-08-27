DC Circ. Backs FERC Redo Of Grid Project Payment Order

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's about-face on waiving a regional grid operator's deadline to reimburse utilities who paid for grid upgrades, saying the agency correctly determined it couldn't lawfully retain the waiver. An appeals court panel acknowledged that FERC's 2019 decision unfairly dings utilities that paid for upgrades to Southwest Power Pool's portion of the grid and were entitled to receive payments collected from other utilities and power producers that benefited from the upgrades, only to have SPP blow a one-year deadline to figure out those reimbursements. But the D.C. Circuit said FERC correctly concluded...

