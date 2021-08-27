NC Eateries Get Virus Case Delivered Back To State Court

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Three North Carolina eateries and a brewery properly included two insurance agencies in a COVID-19 coverage dispute brought against Cincinnati Insurance Co., a federal judge ruled Friday, sending the case back to state court because the agencies and policyholders are all based in the Tar Heel State. The policyholders, U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs wrote in Friday's decision, have a "glimmer of hope" of recovering damages from the Insurance Center of Durham Inc. and Morris Insurance Agency Inc. The brewery and the restaurants say that the agencies failed to obtain policies for them from Cincinnati that would cover losses caused by COVID-19-related government shutdown...

