Calif. Atty Wants 9th Circ. To Revive Trump Tweets Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco attorney has turned to the Ninth Circuit to revive her lawsuit challenging Twitter for preventing her and other users from commenting on former President Donald Trump's tweets and for ultimately suspending his account, insisting that the tech giant violated her constitutional rights because the ex-president's account is a public forum. Maria Rutenburg argued in her opening brief Thursday that Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Northern District of California failed to conduct the so-called state action analysis before concluding in May that Twitter is a private entity and, therefore, cannot face constitutional violation claims. The judge tossed the suit for...

