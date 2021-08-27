CPSC Commissioner Kaye To Leave Agency

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Elliot Kaye, the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission's former chairman and a current commissioner, said he was stepping down from the agency in a letter to staff on Friday, leaving a legacy of strong advocacy for consumer safety and another gap at the agency. Kaye said Friday was his last day at the agency, after more than a decade of service. He started at the CPSC in 2010 and served in various staff positions, including chief of staff and chief counsel to former Chairman Inez Moore Tenenbaum. He was nominated as chairman of the CPSC by President Barack Obama and was confirmed...

