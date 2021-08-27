Cuba's Central Bank To Craft Regulations For Virtual Assets

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Central Bank of Cuba will regulate the use of certain virtual assets in commercial transactions and grant licenses to qualifying Cuban operations that provide digital asset services, the country's government announced. The Cuban government said the move was motivated by the country's "socioeconomic interest." The resolution, dated Aug. 20, was published in Cuba's Official Gazette on Thursday. "The Central Bank of Cuba, for reasons of socioeconomic interest, may authorize the use of certain virtual assets in commercial transactions and grant [a] license to providers of virtual asset services for operations related to financial, exchange and collection or payment activity," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS