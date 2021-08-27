IP Hires: Paul Hastings, Greenberg Traurig, Ice Miller

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings has brought on a former U.S. Department of Justice antitrust attorney whose clients are in the fintech and media sectors, and a former Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney attorney has joined Greenberg Traurig's intellectual property team. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Paul Hastings Michael Murray A former top-ranking official in the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division is returning to private practice as a partner in Paul Hastings LLP's Washington, D.C., office, the firm said Monday. Michael Murray joins the firm's litigation department after about four years in the DOJ, where he most recently was...

