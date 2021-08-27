Nevada Pot Regulator Hits Cos. Over Tracking, Surveillance

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- In a pair of recent enforcement actions, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspended the licenses of a pot cultivator for not tracking its marijuana plants and requested a $25,000 fine and 20-day suspension for a dispensary whose security cameras went out for a day. In one action, announced Friday, Green Cross of America Inc. was hit with an emergency suspension order after CCB agents found more than 100 untagged mature plants at its facility in Pahrump, Nevada. A CCB press release notes there were also more than 300 immature plants, or clones, that were not tracked in the state's seed-to-sale tracking system,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS