Law Schools At A Crossroads

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced law schools to move online nearly overnight and adopt new approaches to teaching. It also upended much of how the legal industry operates and has likely permanently reshaped the landscape that future graduates will be entering. Now, as the dust begins to settle, law schools find themselves at a crossroads: Do they return fully to their traditional pre-pandemic models, or do they move forward by embracing some of the lessons from the crisis? And what exactly should they be teaching future attorneys about the practice of law? (iStockPhoto/utah778) In this series, Law360 Pulse takes a closer look...

