McGuireWoods Sues Men's Health Co. For Unpaid Atty Fees

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP says a burgeoning men's health company hired the law firm to help it get established and then stiffed the firm for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees, according to a complaint filed in New York state court on Friday. New York-based Redesign Health Inc. had no problem accepting McGuireWoods' services beginning in July 2018, as the firm's attorneys engaged in a state-by-state analysis of the regulations and laws that might apply to the company providing various telemedicine services, according to the complaint. McGuireWoods routinely checked in with Redesign Health officials to make sure their client was satisfied with...

