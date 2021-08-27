$2.5M Verdict Axed Over Atty's Use Of 'Inflammatory Cartoons'

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Friday overturned a $2.5 million jury verdict against the Garden State's Administrative Office of the Courts, ruling that the attorney representing a former courts employee improperly presented "inflammatory" cartoons in her closing argument. The three-judge panel said Elizabeth Zuckerman of Mason Griffin & Pierson PC hadn't shown the cartoons to defense counsel ahead of time, and had also made improper arguments during her summation. Those actions improperly played upon the sympathy of the jury, according to the appellate court. Zuckerman was representing former AOC employee Melissa Migut, who'd claimed she was injured during a fire...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS