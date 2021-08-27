Regulators Urge Diligence In Bank-Fintech Partnerships

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Community banks looking to work with financial technology companies should carefully examine fintechs' qualifications, compliance chops and information security practices, a trio of regulatory agencies said Friday. The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency released a guide detailing a string of due diligence topics for banks as well as potential sources of information, such as fintechs' regulatory filings and business plans. The agencies highlighted the ongoing trend of community banks partnering with fintechs, relationships that are often undertaken in an effort to enhance product offerings and improve efficiency. Those partnerships shouldn't be entered...

