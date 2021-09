MVPs: Kirkland's Adam Alper And Mike De Vries

Law360 (September 17, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Kirkland's Adam Alper and Mike De Vries have won major trade-secrets trials over the past year, even during the pandemic, including one for TriZetto, making them two of Law360's Trials MVPs....

To view the full article, register now.