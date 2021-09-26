One-Subject Rule Strategy Can Defeat Dangerous State Laws

By Amanda Martinsek, William Edwards and Daniela Paez |

The test of whether an Act or a constitutional amendment violates the multiple subject matter rule is whether all of the parts of the Act or of the constitutional amendment are germane to the accomplishment of a single objective.[10]

Whether the challenged provision is "significant and substantive," and yet is tucked into a voluminous bill;



Whether the provision at issue is "inherently controversial and of significant constitutional importance such that it warrant[s] discussion and debate"; and

Whether there is "blatant disunity between" the challenged provision "and the rest of the ... bill so that the addition of the [challenged provision] appear[s] tactical."[12]

statutes have a strong presumption of constitutionality, and the "party challenging the constitutionality of a statute bears the burden of proving that it is unconstitutional beyond a reasonable doubt."[18]

the Fast-Track Transfer Statute, a significant, substantive, and controversial amendment to House Bill 166, [was] a mere rider that was tactically inserted into the must-pass budget bill in order to secure its passage.

(1) end certain exemptions for livestock, (2) create a safe harbor for the slaughter of livestock with various conditions, and (3) expand the definition of 'sexual act with an animal' (a type of animal cruelty).

[a]lthough the central theme of the initiative is incorporating livestock into the animal cruelty statutes, redefining "sexual act with an animal" stray[ed] into a second subject by addressing the bodily integrity of all animals, not just livestock.

these subjects are not necessarily and properly connected, there is the potential for the very kind of voter surprise against which the single-subject requirement seeks to guard — here, voters might not understand that what is nominally a livestock initiative also affects the care of all animals, or vice versa.[21]

Section 1 amended a statute "dealing with the consent required for an abortion to be performed on a minor and delineated civil and criminal penalties for any violation";

Sections 2 and 3 "both place[d] new duties and directives on the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations and the Oklahoma State Department of Health respectively"; and

Section 4 was a "broad sweeping provision that provide[d] for substantial civil as well as criminal penalties for any violation of any" existing regulation relating to designated abortion statutes contained in the Oklahoma statutes.

"[T]he legislation was drafted for the specific purpose of permitting a special interest group to evade existing legislation, and the process behind the statute's passage shows it was tucked into an appropriations bill as a tactical maneuver to achieve that goal."[33]

"The Fast-Track Transfer Statute was not a part of House Bill 166 when the bill was first introduced on March 25, 2019. Rather, it was tucked into the May 2, 2019 House Finance Committee amendments, which added almost 1,000 pages to the original appropriations bill."[34]