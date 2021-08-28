Holmes' Health Docs Allege Balwani Abused, Controlled Her

Law360 (August 28, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge presiding over ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' upcoming criminal trial unsealed court documents Saturday that reveal Holmes has been diagnosed with PTSD and plans to claim at trial she was physically and sexually abused by ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani at the time of the alleged fraud. The unsealed documents include details of Holmes' planned mental health defense in her upcoming trial over the government's 2018 charges that she and Balwani, who is 19 years her senior, defrauded investors and patients with blood-testing technology they knew didn't work. The documents indicate that Holmes will likely take the stand to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS