Supreme Court Lawyer Dan Geyser Joins Haynes And Boone

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- After more than a decade in Dallas, veteran U.S. Supreme Court advocate Daniel Geyser was looking for something different. He found it in the Denver office of Haynes and Boone LLP, where he hopes to increase the firm's presence in the high court and bask in the Colorado scenery. A leading member of the Supreme Court bar who has argued there 11 times since entering private practice and briefed many more cases, Geyser spent part of the pandemic like so many other Americans: looking to get out of the big city. Dallas was Geyser and his family's "adopted second home" for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS