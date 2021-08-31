Global COVID Insurance Losses Hit $40B, AM Best Says

Law360, London (August 31, 2021, 12:18 PM BST) -- The global insurance and reinsurance industry has suffered a $40 billion hit from the COVID-19 crisis so far, according to a ratings agency — less than half the size of early estimates. Most of the $40 billion in claims linked to the pandemic arose from business interruption cover and insurance for event cancellation, the ratings agency has said. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AM Best said on Monday that, although insurance businesses were currently able to weather the losses, the financial impact to the sector could intensify. Most of the $40 billion in claims linked to the pandemic came from event cancellation insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS