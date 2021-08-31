Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK Listings Blocked On Security Grounds May Deter Cos.

Law360, London (August 31, 2021, 3:11 PM BST) -- Government plans to block a company from fundraising in the U.K. if there are national security risks may push issuers to capital markets in countries that are less restrictive, an industry group has warned.

The British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, the industry body for the sector, said on Friday that HM Treasury's proposals to hand the government powers to stop a company listing on the London Stock Exchange if it has concerns about its owner or operations could discourage issuers from floating on the U.K.'s capital markets.

The trade body, whose 700 members invested over £43 billion ($59 billion)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!