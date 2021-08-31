Legal Groups Target Housing Crisis As DOJ Seeks Attys' Help

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Two legal organizations said they are seeking participation from law firms and lawyers to help fight what's expected to be a worsening housing crisis in the U.S. in the coming months, as the U.S. Department of Justice urges more lawyers to get involved. Nonprofit and pro bono leaders also say that legal aid providers and law firms with affordable housing expertise will be key to supporting tenants and landlords facing financial troubles. The responses came after Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered a letter to "members of the legal community" on Monday calling on them to help address the "looming housing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS