3 Legal Takeaways For Oil And Gas Sector Post-Hurricane Ida

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Hurricane Ida is the latest storm to wallop key Gulf Coast locations for the U.S. oil and gas industry, and like previous storms, it will leave plenty of litigation in its wake. Ida, which struck the Louisiana coast on Sunday, forced the shutdown of offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico as well as that of several refineries, petrochemical facilities, pipelines and a major port in the Bayou State. The industry, which is largely still in damage assessment mode, has learned from past Gulf storms to craft tighter contractual and insurance provisions to deal with damages and service disruptions. Still, attorneys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS