Ida Spotlights Need For Better Industry Oversight, Groups Say

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Environmental advocates say the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Ida highlights a desperate need for greater oversight on big industry that has for years dodged accountability even as catastrophic storms have become more commonplace. Ida's slow march into the mainland United States has left behind stark images of surging water pushed up and over the Mississippi River banks, surrounding major industrial facilities like refineries and petrochemical processing plants. It's far too soon to tell the full scope of the storm's damage, as transmission lines remain down, power outages are widespread and rescue missions continue across southern Louisiana, but the hurricane's path sent...

