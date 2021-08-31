Texas Bar Launches New Investigation Of Paxton Election Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of Texas has agreed to investigate Attorney General Ken Paxton after four former state bar presidents complained that his support of a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 presidential election should prevent him from practicing law in the state. Lawyers Defending American Democracy, the group that filed the ethics complaint, was told in a letter dated Aug. 24 that Paxton would be given 30 days to respond to the group's request that he be suspended or disbarred. Four former presidents of the Texas Bar signed on to the complaint. After giving Paxton a chance to respond, the Texas Bar's...

