Pa. Gas Investor Says Ex-Manager Refused To Cede Power

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The founder of a Pennsylvania oil and gas exploration company has refused to cede control to new managers appointed by investors in the company, according to a lawsuit the investors filed in Pennsylvania state court. Centre Lime & Stone Company Inc. said a condition of its $1 million investment in Penn Production Group and a $16.6 million loan it made to finance the company's purchase of pipeline assets was the appointment of a five-member board of managers that would have to approve decisions related to Penn's operations. But according to the complaint CLS filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS