USPTO Request Shows Need For Patent Eligibility Reform

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- In a document published in the Federal Register on July 9, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office solicited comments and opinions about the federal courts' evolving jurisprudence on the patent-eligible subject matter.[1] The USPTO is preparing a study on the subject at the request of Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Chris Coons, D-Del; and Tom Cotton, R-Ark. and will use the comments to guide its response to the senators' request. This request for comments is the latest in a series of efforts by the USPTO to establish clearer guidance on interpreting the patentability of software, business methods and other...

