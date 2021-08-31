UK Antitrust Watchdog Mulls Changes After Settlement Appeal

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday it may require companies settling allegations of anti-competitive conduct to agree not to appeal any resulting decision, including the amount of a fine. The CMA is considering the policy change after a company agreed to settle an antitrust investigation and then tried unsuccessfully to challenge the resulting fine, launching a consultation on Tuesday to gather views on the proposed change. "The proposed changes aim to increase the prospects of any settlement yielding procedural efficiencies and resource savings," the CMA said in a statement. "The CMA considers the proposed approach to be in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS