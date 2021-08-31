9th Circ. Dismisses Appeal To Reschedule Marijuana

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has dismissed a petition to review whether the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration should reschedule marijuana, saying the researchers who bought the appeal had not exhausted their administrative options yet. Monday's decision did not reach the merits of challenger Dr. Suzanne Sisley's central argument that the DEA's classification of cannabis as a Schedule I substance is inapt and has hamstrung scientific study for decades. The three-judge panel determined that because Sisley was attempting to appeal someone else's DEA petition for rescheduling and had never entered her own petition directly with the agency, she still had avenues to pursue...

