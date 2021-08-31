How Firms Are Coping In The Wake Of Hurricane Ida

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- As the damage from Hurricane Ida leaves New Orleans without power, possibly for weeks, attorneys and law firms in Louisiana say that the lessons learned during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, as well as the legal community's newfound proficiency for remote work, has mitigated the fallout from the storm. With the power out, courts are closed indefinitely, and many law firms — especially those with offices in downtown high-rises — are unable to access their office buildings. But the city's levees, which were reinforced after failing during Hurricane Katrina, held, protecting the city from the type of flooding seen in 2005. And firm leaders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS