Fed. Circ. Mulls Undoing Mylan Loss On Inhaler IP Validity

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday raised doubts about a district court decision upholding three patents covering AstraZeneca's inhaler asthma treatment Symbicort that Mylan stipulated to infringing with its planned generic version of the drug. The panel was considering Mylan's argument that the district court applied an erroneous claim construction that was too broad because it encompassed formulations of povidone — a polymer used to disperse drugs — that the patents describe as being unstable. Because of the district court's claim construction, Mylan argued it was forced to stipulate to infringing the patents, which cover a formulation to deliver the steroid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS