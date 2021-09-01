The Top In-House Hires Of August

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during August included high-profile appointments at JetBlue Airways Corp. and the National Bar Association. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past month. Sean Pittman During its annual convention in early August, the National Bar Association tapped Florida attorney Sean Pittman to serve as its next general counsel. Pittman told Law360 Pulse that his main responsibility will be to advise and guide the board of governors and National Bar Association President Carlos Moore as they form their agenda for the upcoming year. Pittman is the founder and managing partner of Pittman Law Group,...

