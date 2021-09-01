Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Attempt To Shut Down Texas Bar Membership Fees

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action filed by attorneys in Texas Monday seeks to stop the state bar from collecting membership dues after it lost a Fifth Circuit challenge while also asking the bar to pay up to $60 million to reimburse already paid dues.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Texas, argues that the State Bar of Texas is acting "callously" by continuing to demand membership dues even though the Fifth Circuit ruled against such fees in July.

The appellate court found that mandatory fees violated three attorneys' free speech rights when such money was used for certain lobbying activities....

