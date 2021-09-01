Colo. CBD Suit Defendants Say Plaintiffs Falsified Evidence

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The defendants in a Colorado investment suit have asked a federal judge to throw out the claims against it and impose sanctions on the plaintiffs, who they claim falsified evidence and committed perjury. Green Earth Technologies LLC, Halo Laboratories LLC and David Vindici filed a motion for sanctions in Colorado federal court Tuesday against Athena Botanicals LLC, San Juan Hemp Company LLC and Crystal Combs. The defendants, who were initially sued in November 2019 for allegedly failing to provide adequate funding for the plaintiffs, a hemp farm and processor, claim in their motion for sanctions that the plaintiff's entire case is based...

