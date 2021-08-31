Snyder's Ends Long Fight With Frito-Lay Over Pretzel Crisps

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Snyder's-Lance is conceding defeat in a decadelong battle with Frito-Lay over the trademark rights to Pretzel Crisps, dropping an appeal of a recent ruling that said the name was merely an unprotectable generic term. In a filing Tuesday at the Fourth Circuit, Snyder's-Lance voluntarily dismissed an appeal of a June ruling by a federal judge that said consumers would view its Pretzel Crisps as a generic type of product, not as a particular brand. The dismissal will effectively end the case, since the lower court's ruling was a final decision. A spokesperson for Snyder's-Lance's did not immediately respond to a request...

