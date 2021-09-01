Longtime Skadden Partner Shaped Generations Of Litigators

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Skadden partner Barry Garfinkel, who died this week at 93, was the BigLaw firm's ninth attorney and took a leading role in expanding its international arbitration and litigation practice by shaping generations of the firm's attorneys, firm leaders told Law360 on Wednesday. Garfinkel, a former litigation head at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP who passed away Sunday, had worked at the firm for 65 years and mentored many attorneys, some of whom are now leaders at the firm, such as Scott Musoff, Jay Kasner and John Gardiner. Kasner, who is the head of Skadden's national securities litigation group and had known Garfinkel...

