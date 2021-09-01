UK Watchdog Accuses KPMG Of Giving False Info Over Audits

Law360, London (September 1, 2021, 10:40 AM BST) -- Britain's audit watchdog said on Wednesday that it has brought a formal complaint against KPMG for allegedly providing false and misleading information about the audits of two British companies, including Carillion PLC, the construction giant that collapsed in 2018. The audit watchdog has said it has made a disciplinary complaint against KPMG for allegedly providing it with false and misleading documents. (iStock) The Financial Reporting Council said it has issued a disciplinary complaint against the Big Four accounting firm for allegedly providing false and misleading documents to the regulator. The FRC said it asked for the data when probing KPMG LLP's audits...

