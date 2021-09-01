UK Life Insurance Claims Rise To £125M In First Half

Law360, London (September 1, 2021, 1:42 PM BST) -- Insurers have paid out £125.7 million ($173 million) to families of workers who died of COVID-19 in the first half of this year, according to a British industry body — considerably more than they handed over during the whole of 2020. Group Risk Development said on Tuesday that the amount of compensation paid to families of workers who had an employee's group life insurance policy when they died had risen sharply since 2020, when total payouts reached £93 million. The London-based trade body for the group risk industry said that 1,218 families received payouts for deaths caused by COVID-19 in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS