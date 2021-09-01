Broker 'Worked As Banker' To Global Boiler Room Fraud

Law360, London (September 1, 2021, 4:35 PM BST) -- A former stockbroker accused of acting as a "banker" for an international boiler room scam played a key role in laundering the criminal proceeds of the fraud, according to evidence presented by prosecutors at a trial in London on Wednesday. Prosecutors produced SMS messages, photos, spreadsheets and "fake" invoices that, they allege, show that Richard Faithfull was closely involved in laundering more than £1 million ($1.4 million) from investment fraud between June 2017 and August 2018. Faithfull admitted a single count of money laundering in April but is seeking to lessen a potential sentence on the grounds that he was initially...

