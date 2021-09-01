PE Firm AGIC Capital Clinches $1.2B For 2nd Fund

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- AGIC Capital, a private equity firm concentrating on European and Asian markets, said Wednesday it raised $1.2 billion for its second fund focused on industrial and medical technology investments. The private equity firm, which started raising capital for AGIC Fund II in 2020, said it will follow the strategy it used for its previous fund and invest in companies that appear poised to expand internationally, particularly in Asia. The firm plans to use AGIC Fund II for majority and significant minority investments with enterprise values in the range of $50 million to $500 million. The fund will target midmarket companies, or...

