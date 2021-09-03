Former Senior OCC, Federal Reserve Official Joins Skadden

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Bao Nguyen, a long-time counselor at the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, has flipped to private practice and joined Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Nguyen, a North Carolina native, began practicing law after working as a high school teacher for a few years out of college. After receiving his law degree from the University of North Carolina in 2009, Nguyen began his legal career at the height of the financial crisis. In a phone call with Law360, Nguyen said he never expected to be...

