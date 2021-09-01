Another Federal Judge Tosses An Investor Suit Over Diversity

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Miami federal judge on Tuesday became the latest in the federal judiciary to dismiss a shareholder derivative suit against a public company — in this case, Opko Health Inc. — claiming that it is falling short on its commitments to diversify its leadership team. Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida ruled that the suit was "replete with conclusory allegations" that the biotech company's top brass and its billionaire chairman, Phillip Frost, violated anti-discrimination laws and Opko's own code of conduct by refusing to nominate Black or Latino members to its board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS