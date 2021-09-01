Fed. Circ. Says TTAB Judges Are Constitutionally Appointed

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex ruling does not apply to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board because the "end result" of Arthrex resulted in a similar structure as the one already in place for the trademark tribunal, the Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Wednesday. In a 30-page opinion, a three-judge panel rejected Sweet 16 Musical Properties Inc.'s argument that the TTAB's decision to cancel its registration on the word "Schiedmayer" for pianos must be thrown out because the administrative trademark judges were unconstitutionally appointed. After the U.S. Supreme Court's June U.S. v. Arthrex ruling, which held that administrative patent...

