Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission remained busy last month, pushing ahead with several merger challenges both in federal court and in administrative proceedings, including its closely watched bid to block Illumina's $8 billion purchase of cancer detection company Grail, while enforcers from the U.S., Europe and the U.K. all advanced major investigations. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from August. Approvals The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Aug. 3 that Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA are free to combine their offshore drilling equipment offerings through a joint venture because their plan does not require a merger review. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS