Weil Adds Proskauer Rose Labor Litigator In NY

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP on Wednesday announced the appointment of a lateral from Proskauer Rose LLP as the new head of employment litigation based in New York. John P. Barry, who was the labor and employment operating partner and co-head of the noncompete and trade secrets practice group at his former firm, suggested that the ongoing pandemic is expected to keep generating legal issues around work and employment. "Employers, management teams and boards face enormous challenges and opportunities during these unprecedented times, and I look forward to teaming with my new colleagues and drawing on Weil's incredible resources to benefit...

