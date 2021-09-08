D&O Coverage Considerations Amid Increasing SEC Scrutiny

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- We are now six months into the Biden administration and all signs point to increasing regulatory oversight and enforcement by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.[1] This includes President Joe Biden's appointment of SEC Chair Gary Gensler who, as chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission under President Barack Obama, took an aggressive approach to regulation and enforcement of financial institutions. Indeed, in a recent speech before the Aspen Security Forum regarding the SEC's role in connection with cryptocurrency, Gensler indicated that this asset class does not yet have "enough investor protection," and "is rife with fraud, scams, and abuse."[2] He...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS