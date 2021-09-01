Indivior's Suboxone Patent Fight Faces Wary Fed. Circ.

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Indivior UK Ltd.'s bid to revive a patent fight with India-based generic-drug maker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories over its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone appeared to be on shaky ground after two Federal Circuit judges on Wednesday seemed to agree with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that Invidior's patent needs to disclose more than it did. The board in June 2020 invalidated certain claims in Indivior's U.S. Patent No. 9,687,454 after finding that the claimed invention does not expressly disclose its polymer weight percentage ranges—the percent by weight of the total amount of polymer in a dosage of Suboxone film. But Covington & Burling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS