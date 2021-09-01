Pot Giants Ayr, Planet 13 Ink Deals Worth $135M Combined

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Two cannabis companies announced that they inked deals on Wednesday, with multistate cannabis operator Ayr Wellness Inc. sharing that it struck an $80 million deal for three Pennsylvania pot shops, while Nevada-based dispensary Planet 13 hatched a $55 million deal to enter the Florida market. Ayr Wellness shared in a Wednesday statement that it plans to acquire PA Natural Medicine LLC, which operates three retail dispensaries in the Quaker State. Ayr said in its announcement that the $80 million upfront payment includes $35 million in cash, $20 million in stock and $25 million in seller notes. A potential earnout of up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS