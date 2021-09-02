Insurer Wants Out Of Trailer Park Roof Collapse Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Scottsdale Insurance Co. told a Pennsylvania federal judge that it shouldn't have to defend a mobile home park accused by an injured worker of negligence, arguing an exclusion in its policy prevents coverage for injured employees. The worker exclusion applies because the man injured was an employee, not a "business invitee," as his lawsuit contends, according to Scottsdale's suit filed Wednesday. Scottsdale is currently defending Kutztown Mobile Home Park in the underlying lawsuit from Stacey Stofko, who Scottsdale says is an employee of Jack's Hauling. Kutztown contracted Jack's Hauling for demolition work. "If Stofko was an employee of the Jack's defendants at the...

