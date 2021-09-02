Academics Threaten Strike Over University Pension Shake-Up

Law360, London (September 2, 2021, 2:39 PM BST) -- A union for British academics has warned that they could go on strike in protest over plans to reform a university pension scheme as the institution seeks to plug an estimated £18 billion ($25 billion) funding shortfall. The University and College Union said on Tuesday that industrial action is now "inevitable" after employers voted through plans that could mean retirement benefits are cut for lecturers and other teaching staff. A financial assessment published by the trustees of the Universities Superannuation Scheme in March found that the plan's deficit had grown from £5.4 billion in 2019 to between £14.9 billion and £17.9...

