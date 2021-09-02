New EU Insurance Watchdog Chair Prioritizes Climate Change

Law360, London (September 2, 2021, 1:27 PM BST) -- The newly elected chair of the European Union's insurance regulator has put climate change at the top of her list of priorities, alongside addressing the bloc's key policies such as Solvency II, according to the watchdog. Petra Hielkema has joined the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority to take up the five-year term after her appointment was confirmed by the European Parliament. Hielkema — who said her appointment comes "at such a challenging time" — has moved from the Dutch central bank, where she was director for insurance supervision. The term can be renewed once. Her focus this year will be on addressing sustainability, including...

