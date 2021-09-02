Warning Over FCA, Gov't Differences On Pensions Guidance

Law360, London (September 2, 2021, 1:42 PM BST) -- A pensions trade body warned on Thursday that there are discrepancies between plans by the government and the financial regulator to "nudge" savers toward getting advice about their retirement. The Investment and Savings Alliance said it is essential that there is consistency between draft rules drawn up by the Department for Work and Pensions and the Financial Conduct Authority for different parts of the market. The government department and the City watchdog have both recently launched consultations on plans to require pensions providers and trustees of retirement plans to book a session with Pension Wise, the government-backed advice service, for members...

