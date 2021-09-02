UK Pension Contributions Weather Pandemic Uncertainty

Law360, London (September 2, 2021, 5:18 PM BST) -- The number of Britons contributing to a workplace pension plan remained largely stable last year, despite financial uncertainty from the pandemic, government figures have shown. The Department for Work and Pensions found that 19.4 million U.K. workers were enrolled in either a public or private workplace retirement savings plan, up from 19.2 million the previous year. The numbers were largely fueled by an increase in public sector workers participating in staff pension plans. But the number of Britons saving into a private sector pension fell slightly from 14.4 million in 2019, to 14.3 million last year. It is the first time...

