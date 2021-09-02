Swedish Drug Co. Backs $8B Buyout Offer From Advent, GIC

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Swedish drugmaker Sobi said Thursday its shareholders should accept a 69.4 billion Swedish krona ($8 billion) buyout offer from Advent International and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. The board of directors for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, better known as Sobi, said the cash tender offer of 235 Swedish krona per share from Advent International Corp. and GIC Ptd. Ltd. affiliate Aurora Investment Pte. Ltd. accounts for Sobi's plans for growth. Sobi aims to move forward with 10 research and development programs, to continue expanding across the globe, and to reach revenues of 25 billion Swedish krona, or roughly $2.9 billion, in...

